Arunachal: Namsai administration issues final warning as crackdown on illegal poppy cultivation

The Namsai District Administration and Police have issued a decisive final warning against illegal poppy cultivation after an extensive ground survey revealed multiple locations involved in illicit plantation activities.

According to officials, the Anti-Drug Squad of Namsai Police, in coordination with Chongkham Police, recently conducted a detailed inspection of areas suspected of cultivating narcotic poppy crops. The survey confirmed that several plots were either currently under illegal cultivation or were being prepared for such activities.

The administration has now made it unequivocally clear that strict action will follow. Authorities announced that a full-scale, non-negotiable enforcement drive will soon be launched across the district. The police emphasized that no individual—whether cultivator or landowner—will be exempt from action. Immediate arrest, destruction of illicit crops, and the harshest legal measures under existing laws will be imposed on anyone found involved.

“There will be no excuses, no negotiations, and no second chances,” officials stated, urging residents to comply with the directive and halt any ongoing illegal cultivation.

Highlighting the severe socio-economic damage caused by narcotic activities, the district administration appealed to all responsible citizens to join hands in combating the drug menace. Authorities have directed all cultivators and landowners to immediately stop any illegal poppy cultivation and cooperate with the enforcement teams.