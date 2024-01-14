Movement of pilgrims travelling to Parshuram Kund, Arunachal Pradesh via Kakopathar and Dirak Gate has been diverted on January 14 after clashes broke out between All Tai Khamti Singpho youths and Adivasi youths of Namsai.

"In pursuance to the information received from District Administration, Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh regarding certain issues in Namsai district, the movement of pilgrims travelling to Parshuram Kund, Arunachal Pradesh via Kakopathar and Dirak Gate has been diverted", an official advisory stated.

The advised routes are now as follows: A. Doomdooma-Rupai Siding-Talap-Sunpura and B. Doomdooma-Rupai Siding-Talap-Chapakhowa-Shantipur Gate-Roing. Pilgrims are strongly advised against using the Kakopathar-Dirak Gate route to reach Parshuram Kund until further notice is provided.

It needs mention here that the deputy commissioner cum district magistrate of Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh in exercise of power conferred under Section 144 of CrPC has placed prohibitory orders following an incident of clash between All Tai Khamti Singpho youths and Adivasi youths of Namsai causing law and order problem.

Gathering of more than 4 persons at a particular place at a time from 2nd Mile, Namsai to APIL Colony has been prohibited. Further, carrying of lethan weapons such as gun, dao, bow and arrows have been banned. Movement of pilgrims travelling to Parshuram Kund, Arunachal Pradesh via Kakopathar and Dirak Gate has been diverted on January 14, according to the update from the District Administration of Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh.

"In pursuance to the information received from District Administration, Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh regarding certain issues in Namsai district, the movement of pilgrims travelling to Parshuram Kund, Arunachal Pradesh via Kakopathar and Dirak Gate has been diverted", an official advisory stated.

The advised routes are now as follows: A. Doomdooma-Rupai Siding-Talap-Sunpura and B. Doomdooma-Rupai Siding-Talap-Chapakhowa-Shantipur Gate-Roing. Pilgrims are strongly advised against using the Kakopathar-Dirak Gate route to reach Parshuram Kund until further notice is provided.

It needs mention here that the deputy commissioner cum district magistrate of Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh in exercise of power conferred under Section 144 of CrPC has placed prohibitory orders following an incident of clash between All Tai Khamti Singpho youths and Adivasi youths of Namsai causing law and order problem.

Gathering of more than 4 persons at a particular place at a time from 2nd Mile, Namsai to APIL Colony has been prohibited. Further, carrying of lethan weapons such as gun, dao, bow and arrows have been banned.