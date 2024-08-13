In Namsai District, the District Administration today signed crucial agreements with Asilia Technology Private Limited and Adhyayan Quality Education Foundation. The agreements, signed during a ceremony at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference Hall, are expected to bring transformative changes to the district's education system.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Asilia Technology Private Limited will pave the way for integrating technology into the district's schools. This initiative will streamline various administrative processes, including school management, teacher-student attendance, and performance tracking. The decentralized data management approach will enable teachers and headmasters to input information directly, ensuring real-time access to data across all school operations.

In tandem, the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Adhyayan Quality Education Foundation focuses on implementing soft interventions in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The foundation will launch a pilot project in Chongkham, grouping 14 schools into three complexes. This project will involve comprehensive student assessments and tailored interventions, along with teacher training and regular performance reviews.

Hon’ble MLA-Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, who graced the occasion, highlighted the critical role of human resource development in education. He urged all stakeholders to collaborate with the partnering organizations to enhance the quality of education in the district.

Shri K. Tikhak, i/c Deputy Commissioner, assured full support from the district administration, emphasizing the collective commitment to ensuring the best possible education for the students of Namsai District.