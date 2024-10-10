The Namsai District administration, Arunachal Pradesh, has issued a safety advisory following the commencement of an Assam Rifles operation in the Manabhum Reserve Forest, Lohit District and bordering areas of Assam.

Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa released the advisory on October 10, outlining several key safety measures for residents. The document emphasises restricted movement after sunset, particularly in isolated and sensitive areas. Residents are urged to avoid entering forests for activities such as hunting, fishing, or gathering forest products.

The advisory strictly prohibits carrying weapons or wearing military or insurgent uniforms. It also cautions against leaving vehicles unattended in jungle areas and crossing rivers by boat at night without informing the nearest Company Operating Base.

To ensure smooth identification during this period, citizens are instructed to always carry their Aadhaar card or other valid identification.

Local leaders, including Zilla Parishad Members, Gaon Burahs, and Panchayati Raj Institution members, have been directed to disseminate this information widely and ensure compliance among villagers.