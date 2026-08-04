Arunachal: Namsai police bust suspected drug racket, arrest four under NDPS Act

Four persons, including a habitual drug peddler previously arrested in multiple narcotics cases, were apprehended during an anti-drug operation in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, with police recovering suspected heroin, cash believed to be proceeds of drug trafficking and other incriminating articles.

The operation was carried out on August 3 at around 6:45 pm after Namsai Police received credible inputs about drug peddling near the Circuit House in Namsai. The police team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kengo Dirchi, SDPO Namsai, conducted the raid with support from the All Namsai Area Youth Association (ANAYA).

The four arrested have been identified as Chow Nakalan Mein (40), a resident of Jenglai under Piyong Circle and a repeat offender previously arrested on three occasions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act; Gopal Chetry (40) of Piyong Circle; Suresh Gour (37) of Piyong Adivasi Village; and Janu Urang (28), also a resident of Piyong Adivasi Village.

Following compliance with the mandatory provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, police recovered 60 grams (gross) and 9 grams (net) of suspected heroin, ₹61,440 suspected to be proceeds of drug trafficking, 20 disposable syringes, two lighters and other incriminating articles. The recovered materials were seized in the presence of independent witnesses after a seizure memo was duly prepared.

All four accused were formally arrested, and a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, including Sections 21(b), 27A and 29.

Police said the investigation is focused on identifying the source of the contraband, tracing the financial trail linked to the alleged drug trafficking activities and uncovering other individuals associated with the network.

The operation was conducted under the overall supervision of Superintendent of Police Sangey Thinley. Namsai Police reiterated its commitment to stringent action against drug trafficking and appealed to members of the public to share credible information, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential.