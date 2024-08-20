Namsai police have apprehended three of the four inmates who escaped from Namsai jail earlier this month. The arrests took place last night following an intensive search operation.

The captured fugitives include Mineshwar Dihingia, an NSCN (U) commander, along with Arjun Kanda and Robin Surin, who were apprehended in Lekang Gohain and Piyong Kachari villages, respectively.

Despite these arrests, one escapee remains at large. Gopal Munda, who was being held under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, is still evading capture. Authorities have intensified their search efforts to locate Munda and ensure he is brought back into custody.

The four criminals had breached the jail’s security on the night of August 17, leading to a broad-scale manhunt.

The individuals who broke free include Arjun Kanda, Gopal Munda, Robin Surin, and Mineswar Dihingia. Notably, Mineswar Dihingia is reported to be affiliated with the NSCN (U) group.