A landmark chapter unfolded at the 1st India Reserve Battalion (IRBN) Headquarters in Namsangmukh on June 2, as the campus witnessed a series of transformative events promoting health, environment, and community welfare.

Under the CSR initiative of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., the day featured the inauguration of the first Outdoor Open Gym at any police establishment in Arunachal Pradesh, a ceremonial bicycle distribution to children of IRBN personnel, and a large-scale plantation drive.

The event was graced by Wangki Lowang, Minister for Forests, Environment, Geology & Mining, and DoTCL, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, as chief guest. He was accompanied by Apur Bitin, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Operations), as guest of honour, and Pradip Kumar, Chief General Manager of Power Grid, as special guest. Senior officials from PHQ and Power Grid also attended the occasion.

The open gym, a first-of-its-kind initiative for any police campus in the state, aims to boost the physical fitness and well-being of IRBN personnel and their families.

The plantation drive, led by the dignitaries and actively supported by officers and families, highlighted a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental care.

Adding to the moment, 40 bicycles were gifted to children of IRBN personnel, bringing smiles and a sense of empowerment to the young recipients. The gesture was made possible through Power Grid’s Corporate Social Responsibility efforts.

Appreciation letters were also handed out to commend the dedication of personnel whose commitment played a pivotal role in the success of the event.

Lauding the initiative, the chief guest and other dignitaries praised the leadership of Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal, IPS, Commandant of 1st IRBN, for envisioning and executing the multi-faceted program shortly after taking charge. They also acknowledged the collaborative spirit between Power Grid and the police department in bringing meaningful change to the campus.

The event concluded with heartfelt words of gratitude from Dr. Singhal, who emphasized the importance of such welfare-oriented collaborations. The day wrapped up with a renewed sense of unity, progress, and purpose among all who were part of the celebration.