The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, successfully hosted the National IP Yatra in Tawang. The initiative aimed to enhance awareness among micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) regarding Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), covering trademarks, patents, copyrights, and Geographical Indications (GI). The event encouraged businesses to safeguard and commercialize their innovations, fostering economic growth in the region.

Key stakeholders and industry experts shared their insights on leveraging IP protection to drive business success. Ishantor Sobhapandit, Regional Director – NER, ICC, delivered the welcome address, expressing gratitude to the Ministry of MSME for its unwavering support in promoting IP rights nationwide. He highlighted the role of ICC’s Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) in Guwahati, which assists MSMEs in securing and managing their intellectual assets. Notably, he cited the Yak from Arunachal Pradesh, a registered GI product, as a testament to the state’s rich cultural and economic heritage.

Speaking on the role of Geographical Indications, Talung Taloh, District Development Manager, NABARD, Arunachal Pradesh, encouraged local businesses to leverage GI protections to enhance regional economic growth.

Jai Veer, Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce, provided a comprehensive overview of trademarks, copyrights, patents, and design rights. Using examples such as bamboo-based products and hangers, he underscored the importance of securing patents for unique innovations to strengthen market positioning.

Tsering Drema, Deputy Director, Department of Industry, Tawang, urged local entrepreneurs and MSMEs to actively participate in the interactive sessions, emphasizing that such events present a rare opportunity for Tawang’s business community to gain crucial insights into IP protection and commercialization.

Further enriching the discussions, Dr. Suneeta Betgeri, Deputy Controller of Patents and Designs, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce, elaborated on the significance of trademarks, copyrights, and design patents, reinforcing their relevance for MSMEs.

The event also featured an address by the Deputy Commissioner of Tawang District, who highlighted the strategic role of intellectual property in economic development across Northeast India. Drawing from successful case studies, he emphasized how trademarks, patents, and GI registrations can significantly enhance brand value, prevent infringement, and create a competitive market presence.

The National IP Yatra saw active participation from industry leaders, government officials, MSME representatives, entrepreneurs, and media personnel, fostering vibrant discussions on the role of IPR in innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable business growth.

To further support the MSME sector, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has established the Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) in Guwahati, offering guidance on filing trademarks, patents, copyrights, and GI registrations. Entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are encouraged to reach out via email or phone for assistance in securing IP protection and availing government incentives.