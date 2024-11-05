National Commission for Minorities (NCM) member Rinchen Lhamo met with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday to evaluate minority welfare programmes and address implementation challenges in the northeastern state.

The high-level review focused on accessibility issues faced by minority communities in government schemes and proposed solutions to strengthen educational and social support systems.

"We engaged in a comprehensive discussion on various issues related to minority affairs in the state," Khandu said in a social media post following the meeting.

Lhamo, who is on an official tour of Arunachal Pradesh, stressed the need for inclusive development across all communities in the state.

"Team Arunachal remains committed to addressing every challenge to further improve the ease of living for the state's diverse communities," Khandu pledged, highlighting plans for closer coordination with the NCM.

The meeting gains significance as Arunachal Pradesh, home to several minority groups, works to ensure equitable access to development programs across its remote regions.