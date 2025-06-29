Arunachal native becomes first from state to command frontline Indian naval warship

Commander Ronie Chowpoo has made history as the first officer from Arunachal Pradesh to take command of a frontline warship in the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet, a significant milestone hailed by leaders across the state.

Commander Chowpoo, who hails from Nalong village in Namsai district, assumed leadership of a warship in the Eastern Naval Command, widely known as the Sunrise Fleet. The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has lauded his achievement, calling it a moment of immense pride for the state and its people.

Commissioned into the Navy’s executive branch in 2008, Chowpoo is a first-generation naval officer and an expert in communication and electronic warfare. His appointment to the command role reflects years of rigorous service and professional excellence.

“This momentous occasion is not just a personal accomplishment but a reflection of the growing contribution of the people of Arunachal Pradesh to the service of our great nation,” said APCC President Bosiram Siram in an official statement. “Commander Chowpoo's journey reminds us that with determination and courage, our people can rise to the highest echelons in any field, including the defence of our nation.”

Commander Chowpoo’s new role places him among the top operational commanders in the Indian Navy and serves as an inspiration for aspiring defence personnel from the northeastern region.