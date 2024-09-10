Arunachal native to represent India at global pageant in Dubai
Duyir Ete, Miss VogueStar India 2024, is set to represent India at the Miss Global International - Milestone World Pageant in Dubai this September. The event will be held from the 11th to the 15th, marking a significant milestone in her pageantry career.
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Arunachal native to represent India at global pageant in Dubai
Duyir Ete, the reigning Miss VogueStar India 2024, will represent the country at the Miss Global International - Milestone World Pageant in Dubai this September.
The event, scheduled from the 11th to the 15th, marks a significant step in Ete's pageantry career.
Hailing from Darka village in Arunachal Pradesh's Aalo West Siang district, 29-year-old Ete balances her legal profession with a passion for pageantry.
Her journey to the international stage began earlier this year when she was crowned Miss VogueStar India 2024 in Jaipur. The upcoming competition in Dubai presents an opportunity for Ete to showcase India on a global platform.
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