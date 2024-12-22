Dirang MLA and Advisor for PWD Western Zone and Highway extended warm congratulations to Nawang Lopsang, the newly appointed District President, during a felicitation ceremony held at the latter’s residence.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Lobsang Tsewang Komu, the 4th Dirang Mandal President, retired Captain Nawang Tsering, Mandal Vice President, and Phunu Khom, Mandal General Secretary.

The ceremony highlighted the significance of collaboration and unity among local leaders to foster progress in the district. As District President, Lopsang is poised to take on key responsibilities in steering the region’s growth and development.

The gathering also symbolised the community's shared vision for a prosperous future under Lopsang’s leadership. Senior leaders present expressed optimism about his ability to drive meaningful change and strengthen local governance.