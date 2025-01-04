In a historic event for the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Arunachal Pradesh, cadets from Government Higher Secondary School (GHHS) Hayuliang and Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Hawaii participated in live firing practice at the Hayuliang Firing Range.

This marks the first such training since the NCC's introduction in the region in 1986.

The event was organized under the guidance of the 26 NCC Battalion, Digboi, and led by Subedar Major Rupendra Chhetri, with overall supervision by Colonel Vijay Lamba.

Firing is a vital component of NCC training, designed to familiarize cadets with the safe handling and operation of firearms, boosting their confidence and precision. The firing activity adhered to strict procedures: cadets were brought within 100 yards of the firing point, and detailed instructions were provided on practices, target allocation, and safety measures.



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This milestone event has rejuvenated the spirit of the NCC in the region, providing cadets with a platform to develop discipline, leadership, and marksmanship. The initiative reflects the commitment of both cadets and mentors in fostering a culture of excellence and preparedness among the youth.

NCC firing practices have long been integral to cadet training across India. The first underground shooting range for NCC cadets, located in Rohini, New Delhi, set a benchmark with its advanced facilities, including a 25-meter range, bulletproof ceilings, and electronic target control systems.

The successful execution of the live firing practice at Hayuliang serves as a testament to the dedication of the 26 NCC Battalion and the cadets' enthusiasm, paving the way for future training initiatives in the region.