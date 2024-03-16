n Arunachal Pradesh, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Arunachal, Likha Saaya has announced his decision to contest from the Namsai assembly constituency instead of his native seat of Yachuli. This decision comes as a surprise amidst the political dynamics of the state, challenging the stronghold of the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, who has represented the 47th Namsai constituency since 2014.

The move has garnered significant attention, especially with the mass joining of supporters from various parties rallying behind Saaya for his candidacy in Namsai. Likha Saaya, a prominent figure in Arunachal Pradesh's political arena and the current President of NCP, addressed his supporters with a resolute promise to champion their causes and advocate for their rights.

"As the State President of the NCP party, I stand before you today with a promise. A promise to be your voice, your advocate, and your ally in the fight for emancipation. Together, we will work tirelessly to dismantle the barriers that hinder progress, to challenge the injustices that plague our society, and to create a future where every Arunachali can thrive and prosper," stated Saaya.

Saaya's political journey boasts a rich history, having previously won the MLA elections in 2009 from the Yachuli assembly constituency in the erstwhile Lower Subansiri district, which was recently bifurcated into the new Kei Panyor district. Prior to his candidacy, Saaya served in significant roles such as the Chairman of APEDA and as a Parliamentary Secretary in the Pema Khandu Government before 2019.