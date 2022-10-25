In an unfortunate incident, around 700 shops in the daily market of Naharlagun city turned into ashes on October 25.

As per sources, the incident occurred at 3 AM today early morning at the twin capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

Locals here alleged that although the Fire Brigade station is just 10 metres, the department failed to combat the inferno.

Further, locals claimed that two fire brigade vans were out of service while some drivers claimed that there is no water inside the vans.

Notably, the state government has ordered the shopkeepers to vacate the land by October 25, 2022, and move to another place as allocated by the government thus locals claims that this could be the government's tactic to vacate the shops by setting it up on fire.

Speaking to India Today NE, local MLA Techi Kaso replying to the allegation levelled upon by the locals said, "I was also the chairman of this market and we have proposed to build a ground plus two buildings for the people of the market only and hence we have asked them to move to a new place..once the construction is completed they will be allotted here again".

"What locals are claiming about no water at the fire brigade, we shall conduct an enquiry to it as the market was in the market itself", he added.

Further, the MLA remarked that a thorough investigation will be put in place with regards to the deficiency in the fire brigades which led to this incident and also probe if any officials had a late back attitude while dealing with the incident.

Meanwhile, local dwellers claimed their property worth lakhs of lakhs turned down into ashes.

On the other hand, a few women who have local ornaments shop & traditional clothes were speechless in deep grief expressing their anger at the delay of the fire brigade department in combating a small fire which engulfed the whole daily market of one of the most famous markets of the capital.