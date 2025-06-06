The North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has initiated key interventions to promote organic agriculture in Arunachal Pradesh under the project “Promoting Scientific Organic Agriculture in the North East Region.”

Supported by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) through the PM-DevINE scheme, the project covers 15 clusters across East Kameng and West Kameng districts.

Aimed at creating a sustainable organic farming ecosystem in the Northeastern states, the PM-DevINE Organic Scheme focuses on farmer training, capacity building, organic certification, and the establishment of demonstration farm labs at the cluster level. The initiative also includes the development of community seed banks and a digital infrastructure powered by modern technologies such as UAVs. This system will consolidate data on farmers, yields, soil health, and more to facilitate informed, data-driven agricultural decisions. Additionally, it seeks to strengthen market linkages via e-marketing platforms and dedicated outlets for organic produce.

A total of 250 certified organic clusters are planned under the scheme, each led by a Master Trainer and comprising 100 trainee farmers—amounting to a target of 25,000 trained farmers across the region. The distribution of clusters includes Assam (75), Meghalaya (55), Tripura (50), Mizoram (20), Nagaland (20), Manipur (15), and Arunachal Pradesh (15).

In Arunachal Pradesh, the project will directly benefit 1,500 farmers. Key activities include scientific training, land certification under the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS), and digital monitoring of progress.

To support efficient coordination and field data collection, 15 smartphones were distributed to Master Trainers across East and West Kameng. These devices will be used to track farming activities, gather field-level insights, and facilitate seamless communication between trainers, farmers, and agricultural experts to address local challenges.

Training materials covering organic farming practices, composting methods, and natural pest control techniques were also provided to support grassroots learning within the clusters.

As part of the seed support initiative, buckwheat seeds were distributed to clusters in Shergaon (4), Jigaon (1), Membachur (1), and Rupa and Thongre (4).

The seed distribution ceremony was attended by senior NECTAR officials, including Shri Rakesh Kumar Sarmah (Chief Coordinator, Technical), Dr. Prabhat Borpuzari (Regional Officer), Shri Pranjal Saikia (MIS Coordinator), Shri Dharmendra Kumar Jha (Senior Analyst), and Shri Bipul Sinha (Junior Analyst).

Demonstration farm labs and training centres are also being established across all 15 clusters to serve as platforms for practical training, live demonstrations, and continuous knowledge exchange among farmers.

NECTAR officials reaffirmed their commitment to empowering farmers through scientific methods, modern technology, and sustained technical support, highlighting the transformative potential of organic farming in the region.