Arunachal needs special focus in national planning due to terrain, demographics: Governor

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Friday, May 15, said hill states like Arunachal Pradesh require a distinct development approach and should not be assessed on the same parameters as plains and other states, citing the region’s challenging terrain, sparse population, strategic location, and cultural diversity.

The Governor made the remarks during a meeting with Dr Joram Aniya at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, according to an official statement.

Highlighting the state’s developmental potential, Parnaik said Arunachal Pradesh has significant opportunities in hydropower, tourism, environmental conservation, and cultural heritage, and therefore deserves special attention and priority in national planning and development initiatives.

He said the unique geographical conditions and demographic characteristics of the frontier state pose distinct developmental challenges that require tailored policy interventions and stronger support at the national level.

The Governor also congratulated Dr. Aniya on her appointment to NITI Aayog and expressed confidence that her experience and leadership would contribute towards inclusive and people-centric policymaking for both the country and the state.

He further emphasised the need for development models that reflect the realities of hill states and support balanced growth in strategically important border regions.