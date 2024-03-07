The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) has issued a cautionary alert regarding the impending release of water from the Panyor Lower Hydro Power dam in Yazali, Keyi Panyor district. This decision stems from an emergency situation concerning the turbines within the powerhouse located at Hoj, Papum Pare district.

In a circular released by NEEPCO authorities, it was disclosed that the necessity for water release arises from an urgent problem detected in the turbines. The proposed water release will strictly adhere to allowing only the natural flow of the river, which currently stands at less than 25 cumec. The tentative timeframe for the water release is scheduled from March 6th, 2024, to March 12th, 2024. However, any alterations to this schedule will be promptly communicated to stakeholders via various channels such as WhatsApp messages, mobile calls, or text messages.

Concerns over the safety of villagers residing in proximity to the reservoir area and along the banks of the Panyor River, including downstream of the dam, have been emphasized by NEEPCO. Residents are strongly advised against approaching the river during this period, and the company has urged them to keep domestic animals away from the water's edge.