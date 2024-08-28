The faculty of arts and humanities, North East Frontier Technical University (NEFTU), Aalo in West Siang district, in collaboration with the 7th Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army based at Aalo, organised self-defense classes for female students as part of the skill development programme.

The event was held from August 26-28 and was attended by Major Anshuman Jangalwa, Naib Subedar Naveen Kumar Joshi, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Tejum Padu, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr. V. N. Sharma, CoE, Dr. N. K. Manoj, HoD of Arts and Humanities,Ms. Jumngam Kamduk and other faculty members.

During the programme, students demonstrated great enthusiasm and actively participated by asking questions during the class.

Upon completion of the three-day workshop, students were presented with certificates in recognition of their participation in the self-defense classes, informed DIPRO, Aalo.

The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles is a historic Indian Regiment raised by Maharaja Gulab Singh, the founder of the Dogra Kingdom in 1820. Amongst all the princely state forces of India, it was the only one to be absorbed into the Indian Army as a separate Regiment and did not lose its entity by merger into the existing Regiments of the Army.

A second unique feature is that it fought with distinction in both the world wars, not under British officers but its own Indian State Forces officers.

Battalions of this Regiment have a class composition of 75 per cent Dogra, 15 per cent Sikh, 5 per cent Muslim and 5 per cent Gorkhas and have participated with great credit in all the wars fought after Independence as also actively engaged in the Counter Insurgency Operations.

The soldiers of the Battalion, by their grit, round the clock surveillance and appreciable bravery, have been maintaining the highest order of sanctity of the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.