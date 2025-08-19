Arunachal: Neighbor arrested for alleged rape and assault of 27-year-old in Lower Dibang Valley

A 27-year-old woman in the Lower Dibang Valley district was allegedly raped and physically assaulted by her neighbour, leading to a swift response by the Roing police.

According to official reports, the accused, identified as Tallom Tayeng, entered the victim’s bedroom through the washroom window of her rented house around midnight while she was sleeping. He reportedly attacked and physically abused her before committing the alleged sexual assault.

The victim’s family lodged a written FIR on the same day, prompting the police to register a case under Sections 332(b), 115(2)/64(1)/109(1) of the BNS Act, 2023.



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Following the complaint, a police team led by Roing Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok launched an immediate manhunt. Tayeng, who had gone into hiding after the incident, was apprehended from the Digaru area just hours after the FIR was filed. He was brought to Roing police station for interrogation.

At the time of filing of this report, the accused was being presented at the district court. Authorities have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.