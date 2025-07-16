Arunachal: NES calls for fast-track justice into youth killings

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has issued a strong condemnation following the tragic deaths of two Mising youths from Assam, expressing profound grief and extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.





The incident, described by the NES as a "barbaric" and "inhuman" act, has prompted calls for immediate and decisive action from the authorities.



During a recent media address, the NES underscored that criminal acts should not be attributed to any specific community. "A criminal is a criminal—regardless of tribe or identity," stated a representative, urging the public to refrain from generalizing the incident.





The society has appealed directly to the Arunachal Pradesh government to expedite the investigation and ensure that the perpetrators receive exemplary punishment.



Furthermore, the NES has called upon civil society organizations within the Mising community to avoid interpreting the incident through a communal lens, emphasizing that it was an isolated criminal act. Reaffirming its dedication to peace and harmony, the NES pledged its ongoing commitment to preserving the long-standing amicable relations between the Nyishi and Mising communities.