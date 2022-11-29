Nyishi Elite Society (NES) President, Dr Bengia Tolum dedicated the newly constructed secretariat to the Nyishi community here on November 28.

Among others, central executive members of the NES, Nyishi MLAs, senior citizens, and representatives of the ANSU and the ANYA were present on the occasion.

The building has been constructed with money donated by members of the Nyishi community, and without any help from the government and the total estimated cost of the building is Rs 15 crore.

Till now contributions amounting to Rs 10.56 crore have been received.

Apart from housing the offices of the NES executive members, the secretariat will also have a federal assembly, a museum, a library, etc.

“When the remaining contribution is received, the building will be fully completed. Still, major works are remaining, and we are hopeful that it will be completed soon,” NES vice president (east) Tarh Tabin said.

“The NES secretariat is the byproduct of hard work, exemplary dedication, and patriotism of the Nyishi community. Today is a day of celebration and rejoicing for having a secretariat of our own – perhaps a unique achievement for the community,” he added.

“The Nyishi Elite Society was established on 24 August 1987. We did not own a permanent office, thereby leading to the shifting of the NES files and documents from house to house and holding meetings in hotels and private residences, which impeded the overall functioning of the organization. That was when we felt the need for a permanent office. One thing led to another, and finally, today our NES secretariat has been inaugurated,” he avowed.

NES general secretary Heri Maring expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the construction of the office, right from land donor and former chief minister Nabam Tuki to various others who generously contributed to the construction.

“The NES secretariat will play an important role in the Nyishi community in the coming years. We will have a museum and library which will educate the masses about the Nyishi community. Most importantly, the documentation of our rich culture and tradition will be taken care of. Also, the career guidance cell, which has an office in the secretariat, will help the young Nyishis,” he added.

On the occasion, several prominent Nyishi singers were felicitated by the NES. Further, cultural troupes from various parts of Nyishi majority districts showcased their culture and tradition.