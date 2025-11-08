Arunachal: New academic block and bust of late Karamveer Dorjee Khandu inaugurated at Dorjee Khandu Government College

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the newly constructed Academic and Administrative Block at Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang. The inauguration was held alongside the unveiling of a bust of Late Karamveer Dorjee Khandu at the college campus. The event was also attended by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering.

The newly inaugurated facility marks a major milestone in the institution’s ongoing journey toward academic excellence. It is expected to provide enhanced learning and administrative environments, benefiting both students and faculty members.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while addressing the gathering, emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure in remote regions like Tawang. He highlighted that such projects reflect the state’s dedication to nurturing quality education and empowering youth with better opportunities.

The event was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including Phurpa Tsering, MLA and Advisor to the Minister (PWD, Highway, Science & Technology); Mutchu Mithi, MLA and Advisor to the Minister (Home & Education); and Tsering Lhamu, MLA and Advisor to the Minister (Planning and WCD). Their presence added prestige and encouragement to the academic community of Tawang.

The unveiling of the bust of Late Karamveer Dorjee Khandu was described as a fitting tribute to his visionary leadership and enduring contributions to the state. The former Chief Minister’s legacy continues to inspire the people of Arunachal Pradesh, especially in Tawang, where his values of service, dedication, and development remain deeply cherished.

Speaking at the event, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering stated that the initiative stands as a reminder of Dorjee Khandu’s lifelong commitment to public welfare and educational advancement.