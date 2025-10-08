Arunachal: New Bank of India branch promises hassle-free banking for Pasighat residents

In a significant move to enhance customer convenience and banking accessibility, the Bank of India (BoI) inaugurated its new branch at Gumin Nagar, 2 Mile area along the National Highway in Pasighat on Tuesday. The branch was inaugurated by East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, who hailed the bank’s decision to open away from the town’s congested market area.

Lighting the ceremonial lamp to mark the occasion, DC Jiwani lauded the initiative, stating that most banks are traditionally situated in the main market areas, causing customers discomfort due to crowding and limited parking space. “Opening a Bank of India branch at Gumin Nagar, away from the market’s congestion, is a welcome step for the people of Pasighat,” she said.

Highlighting Pasighat’s rapid urban growth, the Deputy Commissioner remarked, “As a Smart City, Pasighat is emerging as one of Arunachal Pradesh’s key urban hubs. With a growing population, people from all walks of life — government employees, entrepreneurs, farmers, students, and villagers — require reliable and accessible banking services. The new branch will cater to this rising demand efficiently.”

Addressing concerns regarding the concentration of government transactions at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch, which often leads to overcrowding, Jiwani emphasized the importance of online banking services. “Most government transactions are indeed handled by SBI, but today’s digital platforms allow people to access banking services from their homes. Citizens should take advantage of that convenience,” she added.

Present during the inaugural ceremony were Vinaya Kumar Singh, Zonal Manager, Subrat Pattanaik, Deputy Zonal Manager, and Rebecca Sumer, Senior Branch Manager of the Pasighat Branch. Also in attendance were Dr. Manjuli Komut, CEO of Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd., Jayanti Pertin, MEO, Pasighat Municipal Council, Bijoy Pertin, DF&CSO East Siang District, Rebecca Panyang Megu, Dy. Chief Councillor, PMC, and Oyin Gao, Councillor, Ward-6, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the Bank of India, Zonal Manager Vinaya Kumar Singh noted, “With over 120 years of legacy and a total global business of ₹15,61,888 crore, Bank of India remains committed to its motto ‘Relationship Beyond Banking’. The Pasighat branch will ensure the best financial services for the people of East Siang and adjoining regions.”

Saplings of Love: Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Following the inauguration, an emotional plantation drive themed ‘Saplings of Love’ was held at the Pasighat Smart City Recreation Centre, Gumin Nagar, as a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

Saplings of Nahor and other native species were planted in memory of the beloved artist, symbolizing love, legacy, and environmental harmony. The initiative was jointly organized by former councillor Merik Moyong, Kangge Moyong, and the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) Kamrup Metro District Committee led by its President Basant Gogoi, in collaboration with the Bank of India Pasighat Branch, and NGOs Being Responsible and Aane Siang Welfare Society.