In a significant move to regulate unchecked entry and strengthen Inner Line Permit (ILP) enforcement, a new check gate has been inaugurated near the ITBP boundary at Kimin in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The entry point, falling under the 14-Doimukh Assembly Constituency, has been strategically relocated to secure Kimin township from illegal or unscrupulous entry, particularly by individuals without valid ILPs.

The ILP is a mandatory travel document for non-residents wishing to enter the protected areas of Arunachal Pradesh.



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The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of Papum Pare Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar, IPS; Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kimin; Zilla Parishad Member; and noted social worker Bamang Mangha, among others.

Officials stressed that the move aims to streamline verification processes and ensure compliance with the state’s protective regulations while also preserving local demographic integrity.