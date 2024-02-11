A new team of the Donyi Polo Khumko Nyedar Namlo took oath today during an event at Naharlagun for the session 2024-27. The Nyedar Namlo is a place worship for indigenous tribals who follow the Donyi Polo faith.

Noteworthy is that it was stated that the Indigenous Affairs Minister Taba Tedir sanctioned a sym of Rs 1.75 crores from his department for construction of a new Nyedar Namlo building out of which 87 lakhs been provided this year in first phase to start the construction.

Dr Nabam Tata Advisor and Prof. Hui Tag, Vice Chairman of Reyang Yerkum Pwglang, attended the event as guests. The appreciation certificates were distributed to the believers by former committee members Tarh Tata, Secretary, Gyamar Nima, Chairman, and the guests. Senior journalist Bengia Augung addressed the gathering and briefed about the importance of Nyedar Namlo to protect indigeneous faith.

Tania Doni took oath as the new Chairman while Honipa Sono Yangfo took oath as Vice Chairman. Tadar Chachung took oath as Secretary, Tarh Tago took oath as Assistant Secretary, Suele Dawe took oath as treasurer, Pebi Ado Bamang took oath as Chairperson women wing, Gyamar Adap Joram took oath as Vice Chairperson Women's Wing, Mmaeh Dada & Tarh Yalam took oath as Secretary & Assistant secretaries of the women's wing.

Honipa Sono Yangfo speaking to media said that Nyedar Namlo is not just a prayer center, but it is a place where they collectively keep their ancestor’s beliefs, culture and traditions alive, remembering their existence.