The inauguration of a Legal Aid Clinic at Mebo Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh marks a significant step toward providing accessible legal assistance to the residents of Mebo Sub-Division.

Spearheaded by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of East Siang District, this clinic aligns with the Supreme Court's directive in the case of Bachpan Bachao Andolan vs Union of India and Others.

Inaugurated by Tageng Padoh, District and Sessions Judge cum Chairman of DLSA, the event saw the presence of various local dignitaries including police and administrative officers.

The clinic aims to offer legal support to marginalized sections of society, particularly women, children, and those affected by social issues like the drug menace.

The inauguration was followed by a legal awareness program attended by community leaders, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and students.

Presentations during the technical sessions covered legal services, the Juvenile Justice Act, and government schemes such as victim compensation and Lok Adalat, ensuring that legal aid is not only available but well understood by the community.