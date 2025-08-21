Arunachal: New material recovery facility opens in Bomdila to boost waste management efforts

A new Material Recovery Facility (MRF) with a daily capacity of five tons has been inaugurated at 6th Mile, Bomdila. The facility was opened by MLA and Advisor to the Minister of Tax & Excise, Arunachal Pradesh, Dongru Siongju, in the presence of In-charge Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Leta.

During the launch, the MLA called on the executing department to ensure strict monitoring of staff working hours and emphasised the importance of safety precautions for workers handling heavy machinery. He inspected the newly built structure and reviewed the installed equipment.

The facility is equipped with a double-shaft shredder, an 18-inch single-shaft grinder, and a 50-metric-ton baling machine. These machines will compress and process waste, making it suitable for recycling while promoting the “3Rs” — Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

Officials highlighted that the centre is the first of its kind in the region and is expected to significantly cut down on plastic pollution and ease environmental stress. The facility also has a training provision for individuals on solid waste management, aiming to raise awareness and build capacity within the community.

The inauguration was attended by administrative officers, heads of departments, and other officials.