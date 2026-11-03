Arunachal: New Modular Operation theatre inaugurated at Tawang District Hospital
Arunachal: New Modular Operation theatre inaugurated at Tawang District Hospital
A modular operation theatre has been inaugurated at Tawang District Hospital. The facility is expected to improve healthcare access and reduce outside referrals.
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Story highlights
- Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the development through a post on X
- Modern facilities will strengthen the hospital's capacity for quality healthcare services
- The theatre should reduce patients' need for treatment beyond the district
A new Modular Operation Theatre has been inaugurated at Tawang District Hospital in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a step towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the district.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared the development in a post on X, stating that the modern facility would enhance the hospital's capacity to provide quality healthcare services to residents.
He said the new operation theatre would also help reduce the need for patients to seek referrals and treatment outside the district.
The facility is expected to improve access to advanced medical services for people in Tawang.
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