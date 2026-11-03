A new Modular Operation Theatre has been inaugurated at Tawang District Hospital in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a step towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the district.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared the development in a post on X, stating that the modern facility would enhance the hospital's capacity to provide quality healthcare services to residents.

He said the new operation theatre would also help reduce the need for patients to seek referrals and treatment outside the district.

The facility is expected to improve access to advanced medical services for people in Tawang.