Researchers from the Botanical Survey of India have discovered a new plant species named Phlogacanthus sudhansusekharii in the Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Researchers from the Botanical Survey of India have discovered and described a new plant species from Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary. The species, named Phlogacanthus sudhansusekharii, belongs to the family Acanthaceae Phlogacanthus genus.

This species is named to honour Dr. Sudhansu Sekhar Dash, a Scientist-F at the Botanical Survey of India, for his significant contributions to plant and ecological research in the Indian Himalayan Region.



Also Read: New plant species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

This discovery underscores India's rich natural heritage and the need for its preservation.

Earlier in June, a team of researchers from the Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre of the Botanical Survey of India has made a new discovery in the Mandala region of West Kameng district. The team identified a new plant species, which has been named Petrocosmea arunachalense. This significant find is notable for being only the second known species of the genus Petrocosmea in India, belonging to the family Gesneriaceae.

The discovery highlights the rich biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh, a region already celebrated for its diverse flora. Petrocosmea arunachalense adds to the extensive list of unique plant species in the state, emphasizing the need for ongoing conservation efforts.