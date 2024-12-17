Researchers from the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) in Pasighat have discovered a new plant species in the forest areas of Mayodia, Arunachal Pradesh.



According to officials, ‘Ophiorrhiza gajureliana', the plant species recently discovered in Lower Dibang Valley district, belongs to the family ‘Rubiaceae' and the ‘Ophiorrhiza' genus.



The species has been named to honour Prof. Padma Raj Gajurel, a faculty at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology, Nirjuli, for his 'significant contribution' to plant and ethnobotanical research in the Indian Eastern Himalayan region, the NEIAFMR officials said.



An expedition was undertaken on September 8, 2023 to document the medicinal plant diversity in Lower Dibang Valley district by the research team of NEIAFMR lead by Dr. Amal Bawri.



During field explorations in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, we discovered an Ophiorrhiza species growing on hill slopes near a waterfall. Herbarium specimens were collected, processed, and prepared using conventional taxonomic techniques, and were deposited at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research Herbarium (NEIAFMRH). Identification was completed by reviewing relevant literature.

Currently recorded from only one small area on hill slopes in the Lower Dibang Valley District, the total known population is estimated to consist of fewer than 100 mature individuals. The extent of occurrence is less than 100 sq km, with major threats including landslides. Based on the available data, we evaluated the taxon as Critically Endangered (CR B1ab (iii)) according to the IUCN's categories and criteria (IUCN 2001 and 2012). Immediate conservation actions are needed to prevent its extinction. Locally, the flowers are crushed, and the juice is used for cough remedies, the researchers informed.