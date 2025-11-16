Arunachal: New road links remote Changlang villages, marks major boost for local connectivity

A newly built cement-concrete road connecting Namtok Police Station check gate with Longpha and Kuthung has opened to the public, delivering a significant upgrade to transport links in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The project, seen as a long-pending requirement for residents of the Namtok Circle, is expected to ease movement for villagers who have relied on rough tracks for years.

Local officials said the stretch will improve access to essential services and streamline travel between the two settlements and the circle headquarters.

During the launch, a statue of tribal leader Birsa Munda was unveiled to mark his 150th birth anniversary. The installation aims to strengthen ongoing efforts to preserve and highlight tribal heritage in the region. Attendees paid tribute to Munda’s role in defending indigenous rights and cultural identity.

Cultural performances by Adivasi groups and the opening of the MLA Foosball Tournament 2025 rounded off the programme, drawing strong participation from local youth and community members.