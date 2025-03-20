The newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Siang district, Kardak Riba, was warmly welcomed by the Aalo Town Public Welfare and Development Society (ATPWDS) today.





The event was led by the society’s president, former minister Kento Ete, along with chief advisor and former minister Doi Ado, accompanied by executive members.



During the formal interaction, critical issues affecting Aalo and the district at large were discussed, including the growing drug menace, traffic regulations, enforcement of security checkpoints (naka), timely closure of bars, and stringent action against underage riders.



Expressing his gratitude, SP Riba thanked the elders and the community for their warm reception and valuable insights. He assured his commitment to working collectively as "Team West Siang" to ensure a peaceful, crime-free, and progressive district.





He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in making West Siang a drug-free region while enhancing law and order for overall development.