Glyptothorax punyabratai, a new species, has been described from the Brahmaputra River drainage in Arunachal Pradesh, by ICAR- National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources, Lucknow.

The species was collected from Tung Stream, a small tributary of the Tissa River, in the Brahmaputra River basin.

The discovery was published in the renowned peer-reviewed journal Ichthyological Exploration of Freshwaters. The holotype and paratype specimens of the new species are registered at the National Fish Museum-cum-Repository of the ICAR-NBFGR, Lucknow.

Dr. Uttam Kumar Sarkar, Director, ICAR-NBFGR, emphasized exploring the unreached areas, focusing on the prioritised northeastern regions to discover new fish species with the potential for utilisation and conservation.



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The new species has been named after Dr. Punyabarata Das, the founder director of ICAR-NBFGR, in honour of his immense and valuable contributions to fisheries research.

Taking to his X handle, Chowna Mein, Deputy CM of Arunachal wrote, "As a biodiversity hotspot, Arunachal is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna. Interestingly, the vastness of their habitat is still not known to us. The new discovery of catfish, Glyptothorax punyabratai in the pristine waters of the Tung Stream, a tributary of the majestic Tissa River, tells us just how much of nature's incredible wonders remain hidden in plain sight. The dedication of researchers at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources(ICAR-NBFGR) highlights the importance of continued exploration and conservation efforts in preserving our natural heritage. Discoveries like these remind us of the importance of protecting our ecosystems and the diverse life they support."