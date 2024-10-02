Capital Police and Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) have joined forces to establish "Ane's Home," a groundbreaking centre dedicated to helping trauma victims. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this initiative was signed on Gandhi Jayanti, underlining the project's commitment to social justice.

Ane's Home aims to provide a safe haven for survivors of sexual abuse, domestic violence, and other traumatic experiences. The facility will offer a comprehensive range of services, including legal aid, counselling, and physical wellness programs.

Key features of the centre include counselling centre for trauma victims, legal aid clinic, child-safe room, library and auditorium, fitness centre and gym, and cafeteria.

RGU's involvement brings valuable academic expertise to the project. Volunteers from the university's Social Work, Psychology, National Security Studies, and Law departments will staff the counselling centre, providing crucial support to those in need.

This collaboration between law enforcement and academia represents a novel approach to addressing trauma and supporting victims. Volunteers from the Departments of Social Work, Psychology, National Security Studies, and Law will provide essential assistance at the Counselling Centre, particularly in aiding trauma victims.