Local farmers and women of West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh expressed happiness with the completion of 29 km Package 8 road project of Potin Pangin road as they can now sell their produce without communication woes.



The 29 km Package 8 road project of Potin Pangin road which start from near Sodo doke in Tirbin circle & end up at Nigmoi village in Bagra circle of West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh got completed in November 2022 by TTC Infra Pvt Limited company eleven months ahead of its target of September 2023. These Package 8,9 road projects are the realization and fulfillment of a long dream of residents of West Siang district who were deprived of getting smooth roads since decades.



This road brought easy communication and let physical interaction which led to the development of a healthy bond among villagers. The change that has been observed these village is largely due to development in infrastructure like roads, electricity, communication technology etc. Pucca roads were introduced through flagship programmes like PMGSY. The road connectivity also led to access to bus services to nearby cities.



Local women farmer Mongam Bagra talking to India today NE apprised about this new one month old, constructed road which was in deplorable worst condition since decades. She felt that due to smooth condition of road, more commuters are travelling in their vehicles through this road which connects Aalo & Maro town. "This road will bring prosperity for the local farmers as they can sell their local products on roadside to the regular travellers who will definitely use this road now and also in future after completion upto Daporijo instead of going down to plains of Assam" Mongam stated.



Regarding the quality of road Mongam stated that villagers hope that this time road will last long as proper infrastructures like drainage, retaining walls to prevent landslides, culverts and proper black topping was done by constructing company.