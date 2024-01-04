In a devastating fire incident, the residence of Nabam Taniam in Dipik village, Pakke Kesang district, Arunachal Pradesh, was reduced to ashes, claiming valuable movable and immovable properties worth several lakhs. The mishap occurred when two cylinders exploded, leading to the destruction of livestock, a tractor, a bike, and cherished local ornaments. Despite the extensive damage, there were no reported casualties, though one person sustained injuries while attempting to control the rapidly spreading flames.

Swift to respond to the crisis, the Yangfo Welfare Society stepped in to provide crucial relief items including cash to the affected family. Urging government authorities to conduct a thorough assessment of the losses, the society appealed for prompt relief for the homeless family grappling with the aftermath of the calamity.

Nabam Taniam, addressing the media, expressed the magnitude of the loss, "The fire consumed our home, along with cherished belongings, livestock, and essential commodities. I am grateful for the support of my uncle and the Yangfo Welfare Society, who have come forward to assist in this dire time. The fire, caused by burning firewood for warmth, has left us devastated. Despite informing the administration, no government officials or fire brigade services have extended assistance."

Honipa Sono Yangfo, Chairman of the Yangfo Welfare Society stated the society's commitment to aiding its members during times of distress. "We call upon the district administration to assess the losses and provide assistance promptly. Our appeal extends to local MLA Wahge to intervene on behalf of the affected family. Additionally, we urge the relief department to raise awareness about the risks of fire accidents during winters in traditional bamboo homes and advise residents to take precautions, especially during the festive season."