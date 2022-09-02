Tarh Tahar, the president of Arunachal Against Corruption withdrew its Delhi Chalo Abhiyaan, reasoning that the organisations genuine movement against corruption turned into a political motivated movement.

The Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC), an NGO based in Arunachal Pradesh, launched its Delhi Chalo Foot March after blowing the whistle of massive corruption charges against Chief Minister Pema Khandu, thus pressurizing the state government to initiate against the CM.

The AAC took serious steps to pressurize the state government to initiate action into the corruption charges, but none of the demands were taken care of. The AAC President Tarh Tahar even remarked that the week-long sitting protest at Tennis court in IG Park and submission of representation to governor failed to yield any response.

“The masses should not misunderstand the AAC’s democratic movement as politically motivated as it is not against any individual but against misappropriation of crores of public funds under present CM, said Tarh while speaking to the media, adding the protest in Delhi would continue till the demands are met.

The AAC has demanded CBI probe against CM Khandu for the alleged corruption under Sampoorna Grameen Rozgar Yojana, scam under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana and fund mismanagement in Panchayati Raj system.

More details awaited.