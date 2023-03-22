To celebrate World Forest Day, 80 volunteers from four NGOs partnered with Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd to clean up the Yagamso stream in IG Park.

The initiative was praised by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who tweeted about the commendable efforts of the volunteers.

The Yagamso stream, located in Itanagar, has been subjected to years of garbage dumping, which has led to its pollution and contamination of the Senki river.

The Yagamso stream cleanup initiative was carried out in association with the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd.

The volunteers and NGOs worked tirelessly to clean up the stream, which was getting polluted due to garbage and other waste materials being dumped into it.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of preserving natural water sources and the harmful effects of garbage dumping.

The volunteers put in a painstaking effort to clean the stream, collecting and disposing of large amounts of waste.

The initiative was lauded by the chief minister, who urged the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh to be more responsible and caring towards natural water sources.

Arunachal Pradesh is known for its natural, pristine beauty, and initiatives like these are essential to preserve its ecological balance.

The efforts of the volunteers and NGOs demonstrate the power of collective action towards environmental conservation.