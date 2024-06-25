A school bus was donated at a Government Higher Secondary School in Arunachal Pradesh's Dambuk by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for the 2880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project. The initiative aims to provide safer and more reliable travel for the students.

The ceremony marked a pivotal moment with school officials and NHPC representatives in attendance.

The newly donated bus is expected to greatly benefit the students, ensuring they have a secure and dependable means of transportation to and from school. This initiative is part of NHPC's ongoing efforts to support educational institutions and contribute to the overall development of the region.

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The 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose project would come up near Munli village in Lower Dibang Valley District, Arunachal Pradesh. The project will have a 278-metres-high dam, which would be the highest Concrete-Gravity Dam of India. The Dam is planned to be constructed with Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) technique and it will be the highest RCC Dam of the World.

The Dibang Dam aims to place a peak of more than 5 lakh cubic metres of concrete in one month, which will be the first in the world.