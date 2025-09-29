Arunachal: Nine Keyi Panyor volunteers complete disaster response ToT

In a major step towards bolstering disaster preparedness, nine volunteers from Keyi Panyor have successfully completed an intensive 18-day Training of Trainers (ToT) on Disaster Response.

The trained volunteers —Likha Kamin, Jorma Taja, Lishi Tem, Toko Punu, Tagang Taja, Mai Phon Camdir, Licha Techi, Tassar Takam, and Joram Tatam — had earlier undergone the Basics of Disaster Response programme.

Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor, Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, IAS, interacted with the volunteers on completion of the programme and lauded their commitment to serve society. She emphasised their critical role as Master Trainers who will conduct awareness sessions across schools, offices, and villages to build a culture of preparedness.

The DC further urged them to remain steadfast in real-life emergencies, noting that their expertise would significantly strengthen the district administration’s disaster response capacity. Calling on them to lead by example, she encouraged the volunteers to inspire the wider community through their dedication and service.

With advanced training and the DC’s guidance, the nine volunteers are now ready to serve as key facilitators in building a safer and more disaster-resilient Keyi Panyor.