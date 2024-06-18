The Nino Welfare Society (NWS), led by President Tagom Gao and Secretary General Daniel Gao, extended support to the fire victims of Kerang village under Kaying Circle, Siang District. The NWS provided relief items, including cash and essentials, to help those affected by the recent fire incident.

The devastating fire in Kerang village on June 8 resulted in the destruction of nine houses and ten granaries. Following their visit to Kerang, the NWS team also traveled to Bogne village in the same district. There, they distributed relief items to the community, which recently suffered a tragic fire on April 14 that claimed the life of a young boy.

President Gao emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures to avoid future fire incidents and advised the residents of both Kerang and Bogne villages to exercise caution.

The NWS delegation included Education Secretary Dr. Taking Gammi, Treasurer Dr. Obang Siram, Vice President Tangak Tabang, and other district and block office bearers, who all contributed to the relief efforts.