Nirjuli Police in Arunachal have arrested an individual in connection with a handbag theft and subsequent UPI fraud case.

The incident occurred on 13th November at Karsingsa Bridge, where a handbag containing cash, a mobile phone, and a SIM card linked to the victim’s bank account was stolen.

Following the theft, unauthorized UPI transactions amounting to Rs. 14,000 were made using the stolen items. The police conducted a thorough investigation which led to the apprehension of the accused, Nor Seeh @ Peso, aged 27, from Raka Village, on 18th December.

The accused confessed to the crime and admitted to using the stolen mobile phone to carry out the UPI fraud.

The police successfully recovered the stolen mobile phone and arrested the accused. SP Naharlagun and Mihin Gambo praised the police team for their swift action and encouraged citizens to stay alert to prevent such incidents.



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