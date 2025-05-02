The Arunachal Pradesh government has officially constituted the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Affairs Council (APIAC) under the Department of Indigenous Affairs, to institutionalise cultural preservation and provide strategic guidance on indigenous affairs.

As per the notification issued on April 30, 2025, the Council has been formed in accordance with Clause 3 of the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Affairs Council Guidelines, 2020, and includes 11 appointed members from diverse backgrounds.

The newly constituted members are: Doi Ado, Naresh Glow, Er. Katung, Wahge, Kaling Borang, Dr. Hage Tabyo, Sokio Dellang, Dr. Emi Rumi, Prof. Nabam Naka Hina, Maya Murtem, Chow Khai Namsum and Sontung Lowang Bangsia.

These members will play a pivotal role in advising on policies related to indigenous identity, traditions, and welfare. The powers, functions, and service conditions of APIAC will be governed by the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Affairs Council Guidelines, 2020.

The formation of APIAC underscores the state government’s commitment to safeguarding its rich indigenous heritage and ensuring that cultural policy-making is inclusive, community-driven, and future-ready.