Gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the National People’s Party (NPP) in a formal ceremony held at Rasing village under Siang District, declared Talem Jamoh, a retired DDSE (Deputy Director of School Education) as its official candidate from 35th Pangin-Boleng (ST) Assembly Constituency.

The declaration of the candidate was held at Rasing, the native village of Talem Jamoh where his well-wishers, relatives and village people blessed him with good luck for the upcoming assembly election. On the part of NPP, State Secretary and in-charge Siang, East Siang and Upper Siang, Tamo Taggu, NPP District President, Taking Pazing and District youth President, Anu Tali attended the candidate declaration programme and they opined hope that NPP candidate Talem Jamoh will somehow manage to get elected.

Talem Jamoh, having hailed from very humble profession of teaching whose journey in education department started since 1985 as a Assistant Teacher and served the department under various capacities till he retired as DDSE Siang district during 2021, his joining in the race of active politics is likely to bring some major change in the political scenario of 35th Pangin-Boleng.

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Jamoh is known among his former students, peers and people as a very good and helping nature person with strictness and dedication due to which Mama Natung, Minister, E, F & CC cum Sports and WRD awarded him with a Commendation certificate for his good administration as Principal, Govt. Hr. Sec. School Bazar Line, Seppa under East Kameng district.

While talking to media persons after officially getting declared as NPP candidate, Talem Jamoh straightly put forward his priorities on the development of his constituency and the state. He said that there are several important developmental things that have to be done as the government allocates funds, but development meant for the public is not used to a satisfactory level. “I am committing it on record before your media that, if I am elected , I won't compromise in the developmental works of my constituency”, added Jamoh. On the question of Hydro power dam construction over Siang river which is strongly opposed by the public, Jamoh said an amicable solution is required by sitting together on a negotiation table by both public and the government, but no forceful implementation will succeed until public cooperation is there.