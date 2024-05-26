The National People’s Party (NPP), Rumgong Assembly Constituency demanded disqualification of the BJP MLA candidate of Rumgong Assembly seat alleging him of booth capturing at 22-Molom Dere polling station on April 19.

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club on May 25, the election agent of the NPP candidate from Rumgong A/C, Karmur Jerang claimed that the BJP MLA candidate had captured the booth and cast vote repeatedly despite being stopped by the presiding officer.

“By doing that he violated the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Section 135A, 324 and 326 of the Indian Constitution. The whole incident of casting vote was recorded in the CCTV camera and seen by all the officers on poll duty including the general observer, district election officer, returning officers and others,” he claimed.

Jerang maintained that repeated vote casting of the BJP candidate can be clearly seen in the CCTV footage.

He further claimed that booth capturing was also done in the 24-Yosing Dere polling station by the BJP workers. “In this regard we waited for the officers to take action as they already knew about the reality and violation of norms yet nothing was done,” he lamented.

Further demanding that the BJP MLA candidate should also be arrested for violating the rules during the poll day, the NPP warned that it would take up democratic movement if the Chief Election Commissioner fails to initiate any action before the counting day.