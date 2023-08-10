A morning firefight near Hukanjari in Tirap on August 10 resulted in the death of NSCN (IM) faction's SS Secretary, K. Wangsai Wangsa. The encounter also led to the recovery of two weapons from the scene. Just the previous evening, on August 9, another member of the same group, SS Pvt Teon Lokhow, was apprehended from Borduria, Tirap.

This incident follows a series of escalating clashes and tensions in the region. Earlier, on August 1, a resident of Wangla, Temlai, lost his life, and three others sustained injuries during a Public Relations Meeting held by the Akato group in Tizit, Mon district on July 30.