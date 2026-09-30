Arunachal: NSCN (K-YA), RPF claim responsibility for Changlang ambush that killed Assam Rifles jawan

Insurgent outfits NSCN (K-YA) and the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) have claimed responsibility for an ambush on an Assam Rifles patrol team in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district that left one jawan dead and four others injured.

The incident took place around 6:30 am on September 29 along the India-Myanmar border, when a patrol team was moving through an area where border fencing work is underway, officials said.

In a joint statement, the two outfits claimed that they had carried out the operation against personnel of the 21 Assam Rifles stationed near Nampong.

The deceased jawan was identified as Havildar Jankhokai Kuki, aged 42. The four injured personnel were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their current condition was not immediately available.

Following the ambush, security forces intensified operations in the area to track down those responsible and strengthen security along the border. Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu had confirmed on September 29 that security operations had been stepped up following the incident.

The India-Myanmar border in Changlang district remains a sensitive area due to the movement of insurgent groups operating in the region and across the international boundary, officials said.

The claims of responsibility by the two outfits come amid heightened security measures in the border region. Further details regarding the ongoing operations and the investigation into the ambush are awaited.