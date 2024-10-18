The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has entrusted the supervision of the upcoming All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) elections to a group of former ANSU leaders. This decision aims to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process for the student organisation.

According to the notification issued by NES General Secretary Heri Maring, the Former ANSU Leaders Forum will oversee the 16th General Conference-cum-Elections of ANSU. This move is in line with the NES's advisory memorandum on clean elections, dated September 29, 2024.

The forum's primary responsibility will be to monitor and supervise the ANSU elections, ensuring they are conducted peacefully, freely, and transparently. This step is intended to maintain the credibility and validity of the electoral process.

The NES, headquartered in Richi-Jullang, Itanagar, has been active since 1987 and plays a significant role in the Nyishi community. By delegating the election oversight to experienced former student leaders, the society aims to uphold the sanctity of ANSU as an institution.