Arunachal Pradesh's Nyishi Elite Society’s Keyi Panyor district unit surrendered their airguns and weapons, committing to no longer hunt wildlife or birds for meat.

The event - 'Airgun Surrender Abhiyan', comes in response to the unit's aim towards wildlife and environmental conservation.

The NES Keyi Panyor conducted an event in collaboration with the district administration, at Tajgi in Param Putu circle of Keyi Panyor district, eyeing a brighter and a greener future for the state,

'Airgun Surrender Abhiyan' aims an eco-friendly step towards preserving wildlife and the environment.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the Keyi Panyor district unit and hailed their bid to preserve the environment.

No to wildlife animals and birds meat!🌿



Congratulations to Nyishi Elite Society’s Keyi Panyor district unit and all those involved in #AirgunSurrenderAbhiyan for taking an eco-friendly step towards preserving our wildlife & environment.



Airguns and weapons were surrendered… pic.twitter.com/rUIgMo3w3M — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 10, 2024

He stated, "Congratulations to Nyishi Elite Society’s Keyi Panyor district unit and all those involved in #AirgunSurrenderAbhiyan for taking an eco-friendly step towards preserving our wildlife & environment."

"Together, we will create a brighter, greener future for Arunachal Pradesh," CM Khandu further added.